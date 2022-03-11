Transporters directed to ensure cleanliness at bus stands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The transporters have been directed to ensure proper cleanliness at bus stands and provide more facilities to the passengers particularly in waiting areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, chairing a meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal directed the transporters to keep their waiting areas and washrooms neat and clean so that the people could be facilitated.

He said, tuff tiles should also be installed in the waiting areas besides ensuring proper cleanliness arrangements at all the city bus stands.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Rashid Ali and all the transporters.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary RTA said that there were 18 bus stands in the city.

A cleanliness drive was being carried out at all the bus stands as per the directions of the Punjab government, he said adding, under this campaign, the washrooms and waiting areas were being cleaned and whitewashed.

The commissioner asked the transporters that in view of the reduction in fuel prices, all the transporters should announce reduction in the fares to provide relief to the people.

In this regard, he directed all the transporters to display fare reduction banners at their respective bus stands on which previous and current fares should be displayed prominently.

He also asked the Transport Association to get published advertisements in newspapers in that regard.

He also instructed the transporters to also display dengue awareness banners at all the bus stands.

The spokesman informed that DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure separate waiting areas for males and females with washroom facilities.

He had also instructed the administration not to allow entry of vehicles in the bus stand without checking fitness certificates.

