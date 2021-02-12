Transporters directed to shift bus stands from Derra Adda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court's Multan Bench directed transporters to shift D-class bus stands from Derra Adda after holding verdict in favor of district government on Friday.

The honorable court issued a thirty-day deadline to shift 'unlawful transportation stands' from the crowded place of the city to some prescribed area.

Earlier, transporters had filed a case in the high court against shifting of bus stands out of the city. However, the court rejected their plea and ruled that bus stands to be shifted from populated area of the city in given timeframe under all requisite facilities.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood following the court's order, directed to implement the verdict forthwith.

In a statement issued here, he said it was not aimed to make anybody unemployed but maintaining things in good order with protecting prevailing law and order situation.

He said all bus stations would be given reasonable accommodation with good facilities in general bus stand.

He said Derra Adda would be turned into an iconic place after planting beautiful saplings with constructing foot paths around the roads.

The Commissioner pinned hope that removal of D-class transportation stands would bring about resolving traffic issues remarkably.

Traffic loads would be decreased after providing transporters alternative routes instead holding services within urban limits, he concluded.