Open Menu

Transporters Fined For Overcharging Commuters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

The Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to pas­sengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to pas­sengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that during the checking on M-9 and M-5 Motorways some 82 passenger buses and cargo carriers were stopped to ensure that only the government fixed fares were being charged.

According to him, his team imposed Rs.142000 on transporters in violation of motor vehicle ordinance and Rs.120400 were paid back to the pas­sengers.

The Secretary said the crackdown was being carried out as per the directions of Senior Sindh Minister for Excise and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon. Secretary Transport Department Asad Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon and ADC-I Gada Hussain Soomro

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicle RTA Hyderabad Money Government

Recent Stories

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pak ..

PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

7 seconds ago
 Project of distribution of livestock assets aims a ..

Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of Sou ..

24 seconds ago
 Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola

25 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cab ..

Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet

28 seconds ago
 Committee formed to probe child's death in Childre ..

Committee formed to probe child's death in Children Hospital's manhole

30 seconds ago
 LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings

LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings

13 minutes ago
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the the ..

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'

12 minutes ago
 Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley

Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley

14 minutes ago
 Scabies transmitted person to person through close ..

Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist

14 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case

14 minutes ago
 Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows takin ..

Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night

14 minutes ago
 PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: M ..

PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan