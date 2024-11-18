Transporters Fined For Overcharging Commuters
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to passengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to passengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters.
The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that during the checking on M-9 and M-5 Motorways some 82 passenger buses and cargo carriers were stopped to ensure that only the government fixed fares were being charged.
According to him, his team imposed Rs.142000 on transporters in violation of motor vehicle ordinance and Rs.120400 were paid back to the passengers.
The Secretary said the crackdown was being carried out as per the directions of Senior Sindh Minister for Excise and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon. Secretary Transport Department Asad Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon and ADC-I Gada Hussain Soomro
Recent Stories
PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of Sou ..
Gold price surges Rs 2,500 per tola
Sri Lanka leader keeps defence, finance in new cabinet
Committee formed to probe child's death in Children Hospital's manhole
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of South Punjab: Punjab Li ..24 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to probe child's death in Children Hospital's manhole30 seconds ago
-
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings13 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley14 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case14 minutes ago
-
Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night14 minutes ago
-
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik14 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog41 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference46 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases43 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh43 minutes ago