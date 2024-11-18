Transporters fined for overcharging commuters

The Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to pas­sengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) here on Monday imposed fines and returned money to pas­sengers who were charged excess fares by the transporters.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that during the checking on M-9 and M-5 Motorways some 82 passenger buses and cargo carriers were stopped to ensure that only the government fixed fares were being charged.

According to him, his team imposed Rs.142000 on transporters in violation of motor vehicle ordinance and Rs.120400 were paid back to the pas­sengers.

The Secretary said the crackdown was being carried out as per the directions of Senior Sindh Minister for Excise and Transportation Sharjeel Inam Memon. Secretary Transport Department Asad Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon and ADC-I Gada Hussain Soomro