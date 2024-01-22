Transporters Fined For Violating Official Fares
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) On the directives of the Secretary of Transport and Mass Transit Department, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Secretary of Road Transport Authority Salim Memon reviewed transport fares as per the reduction in petroleum products.
According to details, Secretary RTA along with traffic police intercepted 78 vehicles running from Hyderabad to Karachi, Matiari, Nawabshah, Kahirpur, Sukkur, Multan Faisalabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Dadu, Larkana and returned additional fares amounting Rs 34,000 and imposed fine Rs,9500 on transporters.
