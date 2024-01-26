Transporters Forbidden To Ply LPG-powered Vehicles On Roads
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district administration has forbidden transporters from plying their public transport vehicles on road for safety of passengers and other road users.
In compliance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, DSP traffic Imtiaz Changwani and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Dera Ghazi Khan have formed joint squads to monitor public transport vehicles and penalize violators, says an official release.
Accompanying motor vehicle inspector Fayyaz Ahmad, the DSP traffic also checked vehicles on roads here Friday and visited various private bus/wagon stands beside the general bus stand where they issued instructions to transporters not to allow any LPG-powered public transport vehicle to operate from their facilities. Otherwise, they warned, action would be taken against the transporters, drivers as well as the owner of the vehicle.
