Transporters Go On Strike In Jammu

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Transporters go on strike in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Private transporters in Jammu have gone on an indefinite strike to protest against the authorities' order capping the seating capacity to 50 per cent in public transport vehicles in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines, which also include restrictions on opening of shops at market places and malls, came into effect on Wednesday morning, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Protesting against the order, the transporters launched a strike to press for hiking of fares.

Most private buses, mini-buses and cab operators suspended work in response to the strike call given by the Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF).

TWF President, TS Wazir, in an interview said the authorities have taken a decision without consulting them.

"It is not feasible for transporters to ply their vehicles with 50 per cent passengers on board. The fuel prices are skyrocketing and the transporters are the hardest hit since the outbreak of the pandemic," they said.

