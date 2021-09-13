UrduPoint.com

Transporters Hold Protest Against Authorities In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Transporters hold protest against authorities in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Sumo Transport Association members held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the administration for failing to release their pending payments due for hiring of their vehicles during local bodies DDC and BDC elections In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The South Kashmir Sumo Transport Association general secretary, Shabbir Ahmad talking to media men said the administration has failed to release their payments till date after their vehicles were hired by authorities during DDC and BDC body elections in Kashmir valley, last year, Kashmir Media Service Reported.

He said they have knocked every door in the district including deputy commissioner Islamabad and ARTO, however, they have not paid any heed to their sufferings.

"On one hand, we are hit by Covid-19 and on the other administration has failed to release our pending payments for hiring our vehicles. Our families and we are being forced into starvation as nobody is paying heed to our sufferings," he said.

They threatened to go for an indefinite strike across South Kashmir, if the government and the concerned administration failed to release their payments.

