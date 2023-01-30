Transporters increase fares

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The public transporters all over the Hazara division Monday immediately increased fares of local and inter-city transport due to the increase in petroleum products.

According to the details, the fares were increased up to 30 rupees on local routes and up to 200 rupees on inter-city routes.

Masses are shocked by the situation, although they were expecting an increase in petroleum prices and consequently a rise in the prices of other things including transport fares but not this much.

The people demanded the concerned authority to fix transport fares according to rise in petroleum products.