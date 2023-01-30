UrduPoint.com

Transporters Increase Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Transporters increase fares

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The public transporters all over the Hazara division Monday immediately increased fares of local and inter-city transport due to the increase in petroleum products.

According to the details, the fares were increased up to 30 rupees on local routes and up to 200 rupees on inter-city routes.

Masses are shocked by the situation, although they were expecting an increase in petroleum prices and consequently a rise in the prices of other things including transport fares but not this much.

The people demanded the concerned authority to fix transport fares according to rise in petroleum products.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

5 minutes ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.