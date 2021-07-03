Transporters increase fares after closure of CNG stations in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Transporters of Hazara division Saturday increased fares after the ban on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply in the region.

According to details, public transport was very short after the closure of CNG stations in Hazara division while public transporters were charging the fares of their own will.

Local transporters of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities have increased the fares for both intercity and local transport without the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Fare from Abbottabad to Qalandar Abad increased from Rs 20 to 30, while Abbottabad to Mansehra RS 50 to 80. The transporters also increased fares from Rs 10 to 15 on each local route of Abbottabad, Havelian, Haripur, Mansehra and other cities.

People demanded the department concerned to take notice of current fare increase and regulate the public transport fares with the consent of all stakeholders.