Transporters Increased Fares As CNG Station Closed For 72 Hours In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Transporters increased fares as CNG station closed for 72 hours in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Transporters of the Hazara division, once again, on Tuesday refused Regional Transport Authority (RTA) fares list after the closure of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations of the Hazara region for three days and charging extra fares.

According to the details, in order to provide Sui gas to the domestic consumer on priority, first time in the history of the Hazara division district administrations closed all CNG for the next 72 hours during the summer season.

While taking advantage of the CNG stations closure, public transporters have increased fares on both local and inter-city transport and also charging of their own will.

From Havelian to Abbottabad transporters increased by 10 rupees, Havelian to Haripur by 20 rupees, Abbottabad to Masnehra by 20 rupees, and at least 20 rupees increase on all routes of the villages in district Abbottabad.

Similarly, in district Mansehra, the fares have also been increased where from Shankiyari to Manshera transporters are charging 250 rupees which were earlier 220, and Shankiyari to Mansehra city 100 rupees which were earlier 80 rupees.

People have demanded district administrations and RTA enforce the fare list properly and bound public transporters for compliance.

