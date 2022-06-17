Transporters looting passengers with double hands

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Transporters were openly looting the people by increasing fares across the country after rise in petrol,diesel prices.

Passengers were facing difficulties due to overcharging here at bus stand on Friday.

A passenger Muhammad Shehryar Dhako said that transport owners were not increasing the fares according to distance as they increased Rs 150 for local bus travel from Sargodha to Lahore which was very high.

Hijaab Fatima,passenger of Multan said that the transport authority did not display any fare list at any stand and an amount of Rs.

180 increased in fare of Multan from Sargodha..

A passenger from Sargodha to Shah Nikdur, Roy Rehmatullah said that transporters were violating the rules and regulations as there was no proper notification issued by the transport Authority and raising the fair illegally. He added that fare from Shah Nikdur to Sillanwali was Rs 100 few days ago,while now they were charging Rs 200. He urged district administration to take stern action against transporters who charged extra fare from passengers.