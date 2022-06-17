UrduPoint.com

Transporters Looting Passengers With Double Hands

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Transporters looting passengers with double hands

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Transporters were openly looting the people by increasing fares across the country after rise in petrol,diesel prices.

Passengers were facing difficulties due to overcharging here at bus stand on Friday.

A passenger Muhammad Shehryar Dhako said that transport owners were not increasing the fares according to distance as they increased Rs 150 for local bus travel from Sargodha to Lahore which was very high.

Hijaab Fatima,passenger of Multan said that the transport authority did not display any fare list at any stand and an amount of Rs.

180 increased in fare of Multan from Sargodha..

A passenger from Sargodha to Shah Nikdur, Roy Rehmatullah said that transporters were violating the rules and regulations as there was no proper notification issued by the transport Authority and raising the fair illegally. He added that fare from Shah Nikdur to Sillanwali was Rs 100 few days ago,while now they were charging Rs 200. He urged district administration to take stern action against transporters who charged extra fare from passengers.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Petrol Sargodha Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

13 minutes ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

28 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

1 hour ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.