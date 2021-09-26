Transporters, mall owners fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 52,000 fine on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that during checking, the administration found violation of corona SOPs in seven shopping malls, nine plazas and eight vehicles. Fine was imposed on the violators besides issuance of a warning to them to be careful in future.

During the last 193 days, the district administration imposed Rs 6.902 million fine over the SOPs violations in Faisalabad.