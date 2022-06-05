Transporters of Hazara increase fares amid rising petroleum prices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :After an increase in petroleum products on Sunday local public transport and intercity transporters once again have increased the fares across the Hazara division.

According to the details, local transporters of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities of the Hazara region have increased the fares up to 20 rupees per while for intercity transport the fares were increased from 50 rupees to 100 rupees without the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).