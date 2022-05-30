Transporters of Hazara region increase fares

After an increase in the prices of petroleum products, local public and intercity transporters increased the fares across the Hazara division on Monday

According to the details, local transporters of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities of the Hazara region have increased the fares for both intercity and local transport without the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Commuters have protested against the illegal increase in the fares and said that RTA never played a role in regulating the fares in the Hazara division unless the people raised the issue or protested against the increase.

People have demanded from the KP government to take the notice of current fare increase and regulate the public transport fares with the consent of all stakeholders including the masses.

Moreover, clash between travelers and transporters on intercity transport routes has become a routine matter as the transporters are charging the fare of their own will while RTA and district administrations are not playing their role to regulate fares after an increase in the petroleum prices.