UrduPoint.com

Transporters Of Hazara Region Increase Fares

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Transporters of Hazara region increase fares

After an increase in the prices of petroleum products, local public and intercity transporters increased the fares across the Hazara division on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :After an increase in the prices of petroleum products, local public and intercity transporters increased the fares across the Hazara division on Monday.

According to the details, local transporters of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities of the Hazara region have increased the fares for both intercity and local transport without the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

Commuters have protested against the illegal increase in the fares and said that RTA never played a role in regulating the fares in the Hazara division unless the people raised the issue or protested against the increase.

People have demanded from the KP government to take the notice of current fare increase and regulate the public transport fares with the consent of all stakeholders including the masses.

Moreover, clash between travelers and transporters on intercity transport routes has become a routine matter as the transporters are charging the fare of their own will while RTA and district administrations are not playing their role to regulate fares after an increase in the petroleum prices.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad RTA Haripur All From Government

Recent Stories

IGP seeks report on death by kite string

IGP seeks report on death by kite string

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of Japanese Support Doubling Military Sp ..

Over Half of Japanese Support Doubling Military Spending - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in F ..

Kasatkina, Kudermetova to share 'good memory' in French Open quarter-final

2 minutes ago
 Resolving Pak students issue enrolled in Chinese u ..

Resolving Pak students issue enrolled in Chinese universities top priority: Tanv ..

2 minutes ago
 China release national standards for digital textb ..

China release national standards for digital textbooks in primary, middle school ..

2 minutes ago
 German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9 ..

German Inflation Rate Expected to Reach Record 7.9% in May - Statistical Office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.