Transporters overcharging passengers to face fines, legal action, possible closures: Sharjeel

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered action against those transporters charging excessive fares during Eid-ul-Fitr.
In an effort to provide relief to the public, the Sindh government has directed transport authorities to regulate fares, and a crackdown is underway against transporters imposing unauthorized fare hikes.
Moreover, instructions have been issued to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic and Commissioners to take immediate action against violators.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to protect the public from additional financial burdens during Eid-ul-Fitr. Strict action will be taken against those charging excessive fares, and no one will be allowed to exploit the public.
He stated that transporters arbitrarily overcharging passengers will face fines, legal action, and possible closures.
Transport owners must ensure compliance with the fixed fares otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.
Sharjeel urged the public to immediately file a complaint if any transporter is charging excessive fares.
The Transport Department has directed authorities to inspect bus stands and terminals across Sindh daily and take action against those charging excessive fares. Complaints regarding overcharging can be registered via WhatsApp at 0300-3495375 or emailed to [email protected].
