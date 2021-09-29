UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Owners Of Shopping Malls Fined Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:57 PM

District administration has imposed a total fine of Rs.36000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed a total fine of Rs.36000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during past 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that officers of district government were fully active in the field and they were thoroughly checking the implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

During checking, they found violation in 5 shopping malls, 6 plazas and 4 vehicles. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.36,000 on the violators and warned that they would be sent behind bars.

During last 196 days, the district administration had imposed a total fine of Rs.7.03 million on SOP violators, he added.

