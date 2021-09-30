Transporters, owners of shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed a total fine of Rs.51000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during past 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that officers of district government were fully active in the field and they were thoroughly checking the implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

During checking, they found violation of coronavirus SOPs in 9 shopping malls, 8 plazas and 5 vehicles. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.51,000 on the violators and warned them.

During last 197 days, the district administration had imposed a total fine of Rs.7.081 million on SOPs violators in Faisalabad, he added.