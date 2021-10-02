Transporters, owners of shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed Rs 34,000 fine on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas over violation of corona-related SOPs (standard operating procedures) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that officers of the district government were fully active in the field and they were checking implementation of the anti-corona SOPs.

During checking, they found violation of corona SOPs in five shopping malls, seven plazas and four vehicles. The administration imposed fine on violators and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they were found violating the SOPs again.

During the last 199 days, the district administration has imposed a total fine of Rs 7.15 million on the SOP violators in Faisalabad, in addition to sealing of a large number of shops and plazas, he added.