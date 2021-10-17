Transporters, owners of shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed Rs 10,000 fine on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plaza on the charge of violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that the district government was fully active in the field and it was thoroughly checking implementation of the anti-corona SOPs.

During checking, the officials found violation of corona SOPs in three shopping malls, one plaza and four vehicles.

During the last 214 days, the district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 7.61 million over the SOP violators in Faisalabad in addition to selling a large number of shops and plazas during this period, he added.