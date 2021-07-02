Transporters protest illegal tax collection at toll plaza

The transporters, especially the rickshaw drivers, held a protest near the toll plaza on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road and blocked the roads, decrying the increase in the amount charged as the toll tax

Hundreds of rickshaws and other vehicles were parked on the road which halted the movement of traffic for some hours.

The drivers complained that they are charged full toll tax for using only a few kilometers of 66-km Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

They said they were charged Rs.45 when they passed through the toll plaza and when they returned after dropping the passengers they were asked to pay the same amount.

The drivers demanded that the toll tax should be waived for the rickshaws which provide local transport unlike other vehicles which travel to Mirpurkhas and other districts through the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

As per the rates applicable from July 1, the South Korean company operating the road is charging Rs45 from three-wheelers, Rs.70 from tractors, Rs.80 from cars and jeeps, Rs.230 from vans and mini buses, Rs330 from trucks and buses and Rs.430 from the truck trawlers.

The new rates have been approved by the Sindh Works and Services Department.

The protesters were approached by the Assistant Commissioner Rural Taluka Sarhan Aijaz Abro, ASP Alina Rajpar and other officials.

The officers assured them that through Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro their case would be forwarded to the Chief Secretary Sindh.

The protesters dispersed after receiving assurances from the officers after continuing their protest for around 2 hours.