(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The transport companies have reduced travel fares by 15 per cent on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir.

The DC had issued directives as a consequent effect of the recent reduction in fuel prices announced by the Federal government.

The DC on Friday said the district administration decided to ensure that the benefit of recent relief in petrol prices must be passed on to commuters in the form of reduced fares.

Transporters have reduced fares by 15 per cent and displayed the updated fare list at wagon and bus stands as per orders of the DC.

Meanwhile, official teams have been formed and deputed at routes to check whether transporters were charging new reduced fares or still sticking to old fares, according to an official release.