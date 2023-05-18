Transporters reduces fares by 10%:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of transporters was held under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muhammad Tahir here on Thursday on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali.

The meeting was aimed at providing relief to the masses in real ways as the government cut off the prices of petroleum products.

It was decided in the meeting that the fares of passenger vehicles plying on all other routes including Sargodha to Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad had been reduced by 10% with immediate effect.

Secretary DRTA made it clear that stern action will be taken against the transporters for overcharging.