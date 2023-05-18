UrduPoint.com

Transporters Reduces Fares By 10%:

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Transporters reduces fares by 10%:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of transporters was held under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muhammad Tahir here on Thursday on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali.

The meeting was aimed at providing relief to the masses in real ways as the government cut off the prices of petroleum products.

It was decided in the meeting that the fares of passenger vehicles plying on all other routes including Sargodha to Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad had been reduced by 10% with immediate effect.

Secretary DRTA made it clear that stern action will be taken against the transporters for overcharging.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Vehicles Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

55 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.