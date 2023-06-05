Transporters refuse to slash fares despite fuel prices downfall

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The transporters refusal to cut down fares despite steep downfall of fuel prices recently has led to protest among citizens demanding the authority of taking 'stern action' to deal with the issue.

Several commuters waiting at local bus stand here complained that fruits of reduction in petroleum prices could not yet pass on the commoners.

Rana Ashraf, Muhammad Hayyat, Aslam, Khizer, Kalsoom Bibi, Zeenat and Sidra, talking to APP said that transporters had been increasing fares with the minimal jump of the fuel prices, hesitate to accomodate people when the same lowered in the country.

They observed that as Rs 50 had been charged for 10 km travelling and Rs 20 for the double distance for the long in past, remained intact today even.

According to some women, conductors sometimes misbehave them while offering fare before boarding the vehicle.

They said effects of price reduction in petroleum products must trickle down to edibles as well to reduce inflation.

They demanded of the government to take measure to provide relief to common man due to reduction in petroleum prices.