Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

The district administration imposed Rs 13,000 fine on seven transporters, four restaurants and two shopkeepers for violating corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 13,000 fine on seven transporters, four restaurants and two shopkeepers for violating corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that the district government was active in the field and thoroughly checking implementation of the corona SOPs.

During the last 231 days, the administration imposed Rs 7.745 million fine on the SOPs violators in Faisalabad, in addition to sealing of a number of shops and plazas.