Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 13,000 on five transporters, four restaurants and as many shopkeepers on the charge of violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the administration said that the district government was fully active in the field and it was thoroughly checking implementation of the corona SOPs.

During the last 234 days, the district administration imposed Rs 7.77 million fine over SOPs violators in Faisalabad, in addition to sealing of a large number of shops and plazas, he added.