Transporters, shop keepers fined for SOP violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 4000 on two transporters and two shop keepers on the charge of violation corona related SOPs in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday the officers of district government duringchecking, found violation of corona SOPs in 2 shops and 2 vehicles and imposed a total fine ofRs 4,000 on the violators.