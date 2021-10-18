UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Shop Keepers Fined For SOP Violation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:49 PM

Transporters, shop keepers fined for SOP violation

The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 4000 on two transporters and two shop keepers on the charge of violation corona related SOPs in the district during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 4000 on two transporters and two shop keepers on the charge of violation corona related SOPs in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday the officers of district government duringchecking, found violation of corona SOPs in 2 shops and 2 vehicles and imposed a total fine ofRs 4,000 on the violators.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

35 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Tuesday with ..

Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervor

1 minute ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Group to Hold 3 Mo ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Group to Hold 3 More Meetings Before Year-End - ..

1 minute ago
 CM Punjab women hockey : Punjab (C), Wapda, Railwa ..

CM Punjab women hockey : Punjab (C), Wapda, Railways and Army teams make it semi ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA holds Mehfil.e.Sama at Lake View Park

CDA holds Mehfil.e.Sama at Lake View Park

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.