Transporters, Shopkeepers Fined Over SOPs Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has imposed fine on 4 transporters and 2 shop keepers on the charges of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during past 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that officers of district government were fully active in the field and they were thoroughly checking the implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

During the checking, they found violation of coronavirus SOPs in 2 shops and 4 vehicles. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.6,000 on the violators and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they found involved in SOPs violation.

During last 219 days, the district administration had imposed a total fine of Rs.7.635 million on SOPs violators in the district in addition to sealing a large number of shops and plazas during this period, he added.

