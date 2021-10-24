UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Shopkeepers Fined Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 5,000 fine on three transporters and two shopkeepers over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that during checking, two shops and three vehicle owners were found violating the corona SOPs and they were fined.

During the last 220 days, the district administration imposed Rs 7.64 million fine on the SOPs violators in Faisalabad. A large number of shops and plazas were sealed during this period, he added.

