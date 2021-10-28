UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Shopkeepers Fined Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

The district administration Thursday imposed a total fine of Rs 4,000 on two transporters and one shopkeeper on the charge of violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the administration said that the officers, during checking, found violation of corona SOPs in a shop and two vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 4,000 on them.

During last 223 days, the district administration imposed Rs 7.659 million fine over SOPs violations in Faisalabad and sealed a large number of shops and plazas during this period, the spokesman added.

