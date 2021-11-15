UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Shopkeepers Fined Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:35 PM

The district administration imposed Rs 5000 on two transporters and three shopkeepers on the charge of violation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday, "Officers of district government are fully active in the field and they are thoroughly checking the implementation on anti corona SOPs".

During checking, they found violation of corona SOPs in three shops and two vehicles. They imposed fine on the violators and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they were found involved in SOPs violation again.

During last 241 days, the district administration also imposed a total fine of Rs 7.826 million over the SOPs violators in Faisalabad, he added.

