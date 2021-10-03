Transporters, shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 39,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that the district government was active in the field and thoroughly checking implementation of the corona SOPs.

The officer found violation of SOPs in five shopping malls, four plazas and seven vehicles and imposed fine on them.

During the last 200 days, the district administration has imposed a total fine of Rs 7.189 million over the SOPs violators in Faisalabad in addition to sealing of a large number of shops and plazas, he added.