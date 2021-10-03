UrduPoint.com

Transporters, Shopping Malls Fined Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Transporters, shopping malls fined over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed a total fine of Rs 39,000 on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that the district government was active in the field and thoroughly checking implementation of the corona SOPs.

The officer found violation of SOPs in five shopping malls, four plazas and seven vehicles and imposed fine on them.

During the last 200 days, the district administration has imposed a total fine of Rs 7.189 million over the SOPs violators in Faisalabad in addition to sealing of a large number of shops and plazas, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Vehicles Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

40 minutes ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

41 minutes ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

1 hour ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.