UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters Stage Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Transporters stage Kashmir solidarity rally

The transporters have taken out a Kashmir Solidarity rally from General Bus Stand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The transporters have taken out a Kashmir Solidarity rally from General Bus Stand.

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain led the rally in which a large number of transporters participated. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people.

They also chanted slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities and asked the international community to intervene in the Kashmir issue and get its solution as early as possible.

The participants marched on various city roads.

The rally culminated after reaching again at General Bus Stand.

Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib Ullah, Assistant Administrator City Terminal Asim Elyas,transporters and representatives of civil society were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Civil Society RTA From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

11 minutes ago

Landmarks across UAE and region turned red for Hop ..

56 minutes ago

NAU platform facilitates shipments of 255K tonnes ..

56 minutes ago

Government Support Department applies 30 per cent ..

1 hour ago

Clock Ticking for Biden Administration to Return t ..

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad clinches Sindh Sports Board Kashmir Soli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.