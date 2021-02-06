Transporters stage Kashmir solidarity rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The transporters have taken out a Kashmir Solidarity rally from General Bus Stand.

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain led the rally in which a large number of transporters participated. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people.

They also chanted slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities and asked the international community to intervene in the Kashmir issue and get its solution as early as possible.

The participants marched on various city roads.

The rally culminated after reaching again at General Bus Stand.

Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib Ullah, Assistant Administrator City Terminal Asim Elyas,transporters and representatives of civil society were alsopresent on the occasion.