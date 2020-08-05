Transporters staged rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

Transporters of the city have staged a protest rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, here on Wednesday

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain led the rally which started from General Bus Stand and a large number of transporters, drivers and other people participated in it.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slognas against Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants marched on various roads and expressed their solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA said that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of Kashmiri people which was sheer violation of international laws.

He said that international leaders should play their role in resolving Kashmir issue as it is imperative for peace of the region.