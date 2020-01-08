Transporters Supreme Council condemned country-wide strike

Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT) condemned the Goods transporters countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time in the right of their demands

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT) condemned the Goods transporters countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time in the right of their demands.Spokesperson and General Secretary of Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT), Hanif Khan said that some elements are exploiting the transporters for their vested interests.

"We will resolve all the issues through talks and negotiations instead of blocking roads and making the labors jobless" he added.President Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT), Col (r) Nasir Mirza said that the strikes only gave losses to transport industry and country, all the issues can be resolved with negotiations.