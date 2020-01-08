UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters Supreme Council Condemned Country-wide Strike

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:47 PM

Transporters Supreme Council condemned country-wide strike

Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT) condemned the Goods transporters countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time in the right of their demands

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT) condemned the Goods transporters countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time in the right of their demands.Spokesperson and General Secretary of Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT), Hanif Khan said that some elements are exploiting the transporters for their vested interests.

"We will resolve all the issues through talks and negotiations instead of blocking roads and making the labors jobless" he added.President Supreme Council of All Pakistan Transporters (SCAPT), Col (r) Nasir Mirza said that the strikes only gave losses to transport industry and country, all the issues can be resolved with negotiations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir All Industry

Recent Stories

World should stop Iran-US conflict for peace : Cha ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street Opens Up, Trying To Restart Rally Amid ..

3 minutes ago

DHS Enhancing Security Measures Following Iranian ..

3 minutes ago

Oil markets unfazed by Iranian strikes on US targe ..

3 minutes ago

US Has Keep Maximum Pressure on Iran, But No Need ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Confirm Readiness to Facilitate Pea ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.