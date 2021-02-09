Transporters to avoid overloading on vehicles

Mobile Education Unit of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, Bahawalpur Region has urged transporters must avoid overloading on vehicles

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Mobile education Unit of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, Bahawalpur Region has urged transporters must avoid overloading on vehicles.

According to a press release issued here, Incharge Mobile Education Unit, Aftab Ahmed said that overloading on vehicles used to cause accident.

He said that transporters should follow traffic rules for smooth flow of traffic on roads.

He said that action would be taken against the transporters who found overloading on passenger coaches, truck and tractor-trolleys.

He said that drivers should avoid using mobile phone while driving vehicle.