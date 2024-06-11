Open Menu

Transporters To Face Action On Overcharging: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed district regional transport authority (RTA) to ensure implementation of transport fares and launch special crackdown against the transporters.

During his visit to different bus terminals situated at Lahore Morr on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that implementation of fare lists would be ensured at every cost.

He said that district regional transport authority has been directed to check fare lists at all bus terminals on daily basis. He said that the transporters found involved in over charging would not only be fined but would also be sealed.

He said that the district administration teams would remain active in the field during the holidays of Eid to facilitate masses.

He also checked cleanliness, waiting rooms and washrooms of the bus terminals and urged administration to bring more improvement.

