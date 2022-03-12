UrduPoint.com

Transporters', Traders' Problems To Be Resolved On Priority

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that problems of transporters and traders would be resolved on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that problems of transporters and traders would be resolved on top priority basis.

During a meeting with transporters and traders here on Saturday, he said that the government had reduced oil prices up to Rs.10 from March 1 and this reduction would continue.

Therefore, the transporters should also decrease fare as per ratio of reduction in oil price to provide relief to the passengers. He also directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to provide a detailed report regarding reduction in transport fares. He also appreciated the role of traders to provide daily use items on controlled rates and said that this practice should also continue in future for relief. He also asked the shopkeepers to avoid overcharging and profiteering, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

