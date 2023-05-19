UrduPoint.com

Transporters Urged To Cut Fares For Various Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has directed transporters to cut fares after the prices of fuel have been declined by the government.

Secretary RTA Abdul Jabbar, during a meeting with management of the transport stands held here on Friday, urged them to reduce fares for different cities as the government has reduced petroleum prices.

He said that banners inscribed with old and new fares should be displayed at prominent places at transport stands for the knowledge of the general public.

The transporters assured the Secretary RTA for their full cooperation in this regard saying that they have already reduced fare up to Rs 200 for various cities.

Assistant Administrator general bus stand Rana Habibullah, Incharge city terminal Asim Ilyas and owners of different transport companies were present in the meeting.

