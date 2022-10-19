UrduPoint.com

Transporters Warned Against Overcharging Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned transporters against overloading and overcharging passengers.

In this regard, site teams of the RTA along with traffic personnel on Wednesday carried out inspection of various transport terminals to check overloading and learn about problems being faced by passengers, besides inspecting the fitness of public transport.

During an inspection which was conducted in line with directives of Commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq to facilitate passengers, managers of those bus stands were directed to charge only officially prescribed fares.

They were warned that strict action would be taken against them if found violating the prescribed fare list or carrying passengers beyond capacity.

It is pertinent to mention that the KP government has directed the relevant authorities to provide facilities to people and conduct inspections of passenger vehicles on roads for extending relief to passengers by strictly implementing rules in this regard.

People have welcomed such efforts by the government and said that it would not only help to implement the government orders but also help to ensure continuous monitoring of overcharging, overloading, and vehicles' fitness.

More Stories From Pakistan

