Transporters warned against overcharging passengers, overloading

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned transporters against overloading and overcharging passengers and imposed fine on several violators.

In this regard, site teams of the RTA along with traffic personnel conducted an operation and inspected passengers' vehicles plying on Dikhan-Bannu and Chashm roads.

During the inspection, a number of transporters were fined for overloading and overcharging passengers. The inspection team also took out extra seats from several vehicles.

During an inspection which was conducted in line with directives of Commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq to facilitate passengers, the team returned the extra fare to passengers and directed transporters to comply with only the officially prescribed fare list.

They were warned that strict action would be taken against them if found violating the prescribed fare list or carrying passengers beyond capacity.