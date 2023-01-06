UrduPoint.com

Transporters Warned Against Overcharging Passengers, Overloading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Transporters warned against overcharging passengers, overloading

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned transporters against overloading and overcharging passengers and imposed fine on several violators.

In this regard, site teams of the RTA along with traffic personnel conducted an operation and inspected passengers' vehicles plying on Dikhan-Bannu and Chashm roads.

During the inspection, a number of transporters were fined for overloading and overcharging passengers. The inspection team also took out extra seats from several vehicles.

During an inspection which was conducted in line with directives of Commissioner Dera division Amir Afaq to facilitate passengers, the team returned the extra fare to passengers and directed transporters to comply with only the officially prescribed fare list.

They were warned that strict action would be taken against them if found violating the prescribed fare list or carrying passengers beyond capacity.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic SITE From

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

10 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

18 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

40 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

47 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.