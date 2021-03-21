UrduPoint.com
Transporters Warned Of Strict Action On Overloading

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Transporters warned of strict action on overloading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has launched a crackdown against overloaded vehicles which contribute to fatal accidents.

According to Punjab Highway Police spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the directives of Additional Inspector General of police.

The transporters have been warned of strict action on the violation, he said adding, vehicles of the violators would be impounded besides imposing heavy fines.

He said the overloaded heavy vehicles not only put the drivers at risk but the passengers and other road users as well.

He informed that the Punjab Highway Patrol police has been taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with other allied departments. The AIG had also directed the PHP to submit a report regarding action taken against the overloaded vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that there is a strict check on intercity passenger vehicles involved in overloading.

The CTO said if the city traffic police was asked to assist the PHP, they will cooperate with them and take action against the rules violators. He informed that the entry of heavy vehicles (goods transport) was banned in the city and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi from 7: a.m to 11: p.m.

