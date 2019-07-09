UrduPoint.com
Transporters Withdraw Strike Call After Meeting With Governor

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:53 PM

The Karachi Transport Ittehad on Tuesday announced to withdraw their strike call for July 10 after successful meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Transport Ittehad on Tuesday announced to withdraw their strike call for July 10 after successful meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The spokesman for the Governor House informed that a delegation of transporters led by Irshad Bukhari called on Sindh Governor and discussed the issues related to transport business.

The Governor during the meeting assured the transporters that their genuine concerns would be addressed.

Imran Ismail said most of their issues were related to provincial government for which the Governor said that he would discuss the same with Sindh Minister for Transport and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

The Governor said that he would also share the concerns of transporters with the Federal minister for petroleum.

The transporters after assurance of resolution to their issues by the Governor, called off their strike for next 10 days.

