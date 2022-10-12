Transports, drivers urged to check vehicles' smoke regularly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged transporters and drivers to check their vehicles' regularly for smoke emissions which was a major contributor to environmental pollution.

The seminar was arranged on the special directives of Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash under the aegis of Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in district Mardan in which a large number of transporters, drivers and people participated.

Addressing the participants, Director Transport Tariq Ali said that the vehicle smoke and toxic gases were main cause of environmental pollution and climate change which not only affects human life but also contribute a lot to global warming.

Recent flood in Pakistan is occurred due to climate change, he said and added that government has prepared various policies which are in pipeline aimed at providing clean environment to people and halting further pollution.

He maintained that it is also the responsibility of every citizen to come forward and play their role in this international issue, saying that without people cooperation clean environment is impossible.

The transport department director further said that the Vehicle Emission Testing Stations (VETS) a wing of the said department wherein transporters and drivers can check their vehicles' smoke.

"VETS is dealing with vehicle fumes, toxic gas and vehicle noise through modern machineries" he said and urged the transporters to check their vehicles' smoke as early as possible to get rid of the pollution.

Those who spoke on the occasion including Qaiser Khan, director transport, Tariq Ali Khan, additional secretary transport, deputy commissioner Mardan, Manager Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) Zubair Khan.