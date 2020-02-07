Trapped animals get prompt response from KP Rescue 1122

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been giving nowadays prompt response to emergency calls seeking help for rescuing animals caught in trouble, in addition to performing its major responsibility of saving human lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been giving nowadays prompt response to emergency calls seeking help for rescuing animals caught in trouble, in addition to performing its major responsibility of saving human lives.

"Apart from providing emergency response services for saving human lives, Rescue 1122 is regularly coming to the rescue of animals trapped in dangerous situations," Dr Khateer Ahmad, Director General of Rescue 1122 KP, said while talking to APP on Friday .

He said in the latest incident, a dog was rescued from a 40-feet well in Karak district while another canine, which had fallen into a 80 feet dry well in Chitral last month, was retrieved by the Rescue 1122 personnel.

The Rescue 1122 Centre in Chitral, he said, was approached by the locals for rescue of the dog trapped in the well. One of the rescuers put his life in danger and descended into the well with the help of a rope to rescue the dog.

He said a critically injured dog, which was hid by a speeding car on the Swabi Road in Mardan district, was given emergency treatment. Even an operation was performed by the rescuers.

"Timely response by the 1122 personnel helped saved the injured dog's life, which was later freed after recovery," Dr Khateer remarked.

He said the 1122 rescuers also came to the rescue of birds entangled in electricity wires. He urged the public to immediately inform the Rescue 1122 if they found any animal or bird in need of help due to some injury or because of entangling in electricity wires.

The DG Rescue 1122 said his department had the expertise to rescue animals trapped in dangerous situations as it was equipped with the latest rescue gadgets.

"Our staff members also have the expertise of catching snakes, which usually appear in houses. The caught snakes are handed over to the Wildlife Department for releasing them in their natural habitat." He said some 7,000 people, including players, were provided emergency medical treatment by 1122 personnel during the recent 9th National Games being held in Peshawar.

The Disaster Emergency Response Team of Rescue 1122, he said, was fully trained to cope with all kinds of emergencies from big disasters to minor incidents of technical nature, Dr Khateer said.

While appreciating the services of Rescue 1122, Muhammad Haseeb, a city dweller, said by saving lives of animals, the rescuers had proved that they were not only determined to serve the humanity in time of need, but also save the lives of other living creatures trapped in trouble.