Trash trucks warned of strict action against dumping garbage outside vegetable market

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has said that strict action would be taken against fruit and vegetable trucks which dump their garbage outside the fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi).

During the visit to the fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) of Sector I-11 on Wednesday Irfan Nawaz warned the violators and said the garbage could catch fire and cause a disaster, ICT spokesperson told APP.

The DC also warned off strict action against the shop owners who illegally occupied the footpaths through stalls and carts.

He directed the market committee staff to increase the number of sweepers to improve cleanliness conditions, as well as the security and lighting arrangements on priority bases.

The DC also directed to place a permanent setup for the Magistrate in the vegetable market where the Magistrate is present throughout the day to observe routine matters.

He said the huts on empty space to be removed to make a platform under PC-1 of the vegetable market which is in liaison with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The DC further directed market committee to provide better facilities to the citizens so that they can buy the necessities of life at cheap prices from the vegetable market.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Sadar visited vegetable market and removed encroachments by the shopkeepers and stall setters at main Double Road.

During the visit, five arrested and shifted to "police station sabzi mandi", while eight stalls and carts confiscated against main double road blockage, while others warned of strict action.