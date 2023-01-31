UrduPoint.com

Trauma Center Quetta Provides Quality Health Care, Says MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Trauma Center Quetta provides quality health care, says MD

Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta Dr. Yasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that no effort will be spared in providing quality medical facilities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director Trauma Center Quetta Dr. Yasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that no effort will be spared in providing quality medical facilities to the people.

Talking to the media, he said currently, the trauma center was providing free treatment facilities to patients hailing from across the province.

He noted that in the year 2022, as many as 29,247 patients were treated in the trauma center Quetta.

Among them, a total of 2,849 patients were admitted while 4,866 operations were performed. 119 road traffic accidents, 111 injuries from scuffles, 26 of gunshot wounds, 100 victims of bomb blasts, and 85 patients were operated on and treated.

"The management of the trauma center was providing better facilities to the patients admitted in the trauma center with the support of all the professors, senior doctors, young doctors, and other supporting staff, he further added.

Due to its location in the heart of the city, Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta has full beds at all times due to rush.

The construction work of the new building of the trauma center consisting of 4 floors has been completed in a short period of six months and 70 beds have been added. Earlier the trauma center consisted of 30 beds.

ND noted that Neurosurgeons, Orthopedic Surgeons, Surgeons, Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, Paramedical Staff and other support staff of Trauma Center Quetta are performing their duties regularly in three shifts as per their duty schedule.

