Open Menu

Trauma Center To Provide Best Medical Treatment To Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients

Managing Director of Trauma Center Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Arbab on Saturday said that maximum effort would be taken to provide quality medical facilities to the people in case of any accident in Quetta and other districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Managing Director of Trauma Center Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr. Arbab on Saturday said that maximum effort would be taken to provide quality medical facilities to the people in case of any accident in Quetta and other districts of the province.

He said that currently, trauma centers were providing free treatment facilities to patients beyond their capacity.

In the last year, as many as 29177 patients were treated in the trauma center Quetta. In which 2760 patients were admitted and 5088 operations were performed during the year 2023.

In Trauma Center Quetta, around 25511 X-rays, 1482 ultrasounds, 60828 laboratory tests, 18594 CT scans and blood transfusions in 2434 patients were done during the last year.

The administration is providing better facilities to the patients admitted in the trauma center with the support of all the professors, senior doctors, young doctors and other supporting staff.

The trauma center is providing treatment facilities to patients beyond its capacity. Due to its location in the heart of the city, Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta has full of its beds at all times due to rush.

The construction work of the new 4-storey building of the trauma center has been completed in a short period of six months and 70 beds have been added as earlier the trauma center consisted of 30 beds.

The patients from across the province have come for treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Quetta Young All From Blood

Recent Stories

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

1 minute ago
 Students should focus on entrepreneurship for pros ..

Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari

1 minute ago
 CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timel ..

CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in s ..

1 minute ago
 Attempt to murder brother over property issue

Attempt to murder brother over property issue

1 minute ago
 Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution ..

Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy

1 minute ago
 11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

33 minutes ago
KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency ..

KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab

35 minutes ago
 HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

HDA denies sell-off of 5 pricy commercial plots

35 minutes ago
 Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104

Raja Riaz fields his son in NA-104

35 minutes ago
 Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees u ..

Various uplift projects worth millions of rupees underway

35 minutes ago
 Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered

Sarangi musician Ustad Bundu Khan remembered

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid ..

Pakistan send 4th consignment of humanitarian aid for Gaza people

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan