Trauma centers to be set up at Motorways: Asad Mahmood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood said on Sunday that efforts were being done to modernize Motorways and National Highways in order to facilitate the travelers.

Talking to APP, he said that digitalize system was being introduced for road users at Motorways.

He said that the citizens would continue their journey without any stop at Motorways. The fees of toll-plazas would be paid through digital system.

Asad also informed that initially, the trauma centers would also introduced at Motorways. About revenue generation, he stated that citizens would be given facilities for setting up petrol pumps and others.

He also instructed NHA officials to work on issuance of non objection certificates (NOC) required for initiating economic activities along roads.

It would not only facilitate the citizens but would also help in generation of economic activities.

Earlier, during briefing at NHA office, the General Manager NHA Chaudhary Iftikhar Ahmed Sajid informed the minister about pace of work on different schemes of NHA in the local region, which is comprise of about 1248 kilometers.

The GM also informed about revenue generation. It was also decided in the meeting that NHA would coordinate with MDA and other organizations for acquiring both bypass, Northern and Southern. NHA will also beautify Motorways Interchanges with cooperation of Parks and Horticulture Authority. On this occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak and many other officials of NHA were also present.