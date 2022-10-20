Trauma centre at THQ Mian Channu becomes operational

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The trauma centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu has become operational.

Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zaffar, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, visited the newly constructed trauma centre and reviewed the facilities being offered to people.

The assistant commissioner said that the government was taking measures to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the masses.

Initially, victims of accidents and patients with other emergencies would be treated in the trauma centre which would help decrease the burden of patients in the hospital, he added.

He said that installation of latest equipments and deployment of specialist doctors at the facility would be completed soon.