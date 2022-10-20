UrduPoint.com

Trauma Centre At THQ Mian Channu Becomes Operational

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Trauma centre at THQ Mian Channu becomes operational

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The trauma centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu has become operational.

Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zaffar, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, visited the newly constructed trauma centre and reviewed the facilities being offered to people.

The assistant commissioner said that the government was taking measures to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the masses.

Initially, victims of accidents and patients with other emergencies would be treated in the trauma centre which would help decrease the burden of patients in the hospital, he added.

He said that installation of latest equipments and deployment of specialist doctors at the facility would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Government Best

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

39 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.