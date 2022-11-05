UrduPoint.com

Trauma Centre In THQ Hospital Qaidabad Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Qaidabad was inaugurated on Saturday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Umer Aslam Awan inaugurated the Centre which was completed at a cost of 160 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Umer Aslam Awan said the hospital would be upgraded and all facilities of modern healthcare would be provided to people, adding that doctors and medical staff would also be appointed in the hospital to improve service delivery.

He said that infrastructure of the area would be developed to boost tourism related activities and people would be facilitated in getting basic amenities of life.

MPA Malik Fateh Khalid Bandial and MPA Malik Hassan Aslam awan were also present.

CEO health khushaab Dr Amanullah Qazi, District Officer health Dr Rao Gulzar Yousafbriefed the participants of the ceremony about trauma centre.

